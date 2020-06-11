Ex-DEA Spokesman Admits Posing As CIA Agent In $4M Scam

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 8:20 PM EDT) -- A former Drug Enforcement Administration spokesman admitted to impersonating a Central Intelligence Agency officer in order to swindle a dozen D.C.-area companies out of nearly $4.5 million, according to a plea deal in Virginia federal court Thursday. Garrison Kenneth Courtney, 44, pled guilty to one count of wire fraud for a four-year scheme in which he claimed to be an undercover CIA agent seeking to work with private companies on behalf of a highly classified "task force," court records show. In return for placing Courtney on their payroll and creating a "commercial cover" to hide his purported CIA affiliation, the unidentified...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS