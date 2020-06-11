Consumers Say Pot Co. TCPA Suit Can't Wait On High Court

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 10:40 PM EDT) -- Consumers suing a cannabis-focused marketing company for unwanted text messages have urged a California federal court to reject a bid to pause the suit pending a relevant U.S. Supreme Court decision, saying a timeout could effectively kill their case. The consumers said on Wednesday that Baker Technologies Inc. would be minimally impacted by continued discovery in the case, whereas pausing the case could lead to lost evidence of unsolicited marketing texts sent by scores of the software company's dispensary clients. Baker Technologies has sought a stay pending the Supreme Court's decision in a constitutional challenge to the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, Barr...

