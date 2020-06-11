CBD Co. Hits Back At Charlotte's Web In TM Row

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 7:45 PM EDT) -- CBD company Charlotte's Web Inc. should not be allowed the sole right to market products using its namesake variety of low-THC cannabis since there is a bevy of public material indicating it is a generic strain of hemp that cannot be registered as a trademark, a California federal court was told Thursday. Rival CBD maker AAXLL Supply Co LLC, which does business as Balance CBD, said the name "Charlotte's Web" has long been used by the industry to identify a particular strain of medicinal hemp and the eponymous company had no right to register trademarks in Colorado and California. The allegations...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS