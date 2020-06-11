Calif. Appeals Court Affirms Chemical's Listing As Carcinogen

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 8:42 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court has upheld the denial of a petition seeking to remove diisononyl phthalate from the state's list of cancer-causing chemicals, ruling that there is no evidence to suggest that a committee's determination on the chemical was arbitrary, capricious or without evidentiary support. The unpublished decision by the Third Appellate District, authored by Justice Vance W. Raye on Wednesday, affirmed the lower court's ruling against the American Chemistry Council, which had challenged the 2013 determination by the Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment's Carcinogen Identification Committee to list diisononyl phthalate as a cancer-causing chemical. The panel said that, although the...

