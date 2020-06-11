TrueCar Investors Pressed To Back Up Stock-Drop Claims

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 10:25 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Chancellor on Thursday peppered attorneys representing TrueCar Inc. investors for evidence to support their claims that directors of the internet car pricing business concealed information about a partner's website revamp that harmed auto sales while some unloaded stock before prices dropped. During a hearing held via phone to consider dismissal motions, Chancellor Andre G. Bouchard of the Court of Chancery repeatedly pressed counsel representing multiple investors who filed a consolidated suit asserting derivative claims against TrueCar, certain of its former and current officers, and other stockholder entities for more specific details to support allegations company brass knew but failed...

