Travelers Sues Qatar Airways Over $81M Cargo Damage

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 5:08 PM EDT) -- Travelers Property Casualty Co. has slapped Qatar Airways with a suit in Texas federal court seeking more than half a million dollars in reimbursement for over $81 million in cargo losses it covered for Alcon Laboratories Inc. On Thursday, Travelers accused Qatar of negligence and breach of contract in damaging pharmaceutical products that Qatar shipped to Alcon, the insurer's policyholder, by air. The insurer also alleged that the airline company has been shirking its obligations to pay the more than $565,000 dictated by a settlement agreement relating to the damaged cargo. According to the complaint, Qatar shipped pharmaceutical products by air from...

