Clearview AI's Law Enforcement Use Faces Scrutiny In EU, US

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 4:52 PM EDT) -- The European Data Protection Board said it "has doubts" as to whether law enforcement's use of Clearview AI's facial recognition software is legal. The EDPB, created in 2018 to ensure data protection rules are followed consistently throughout the bloc, said Wednesday it shared its concerns about the technology during a plenary session this week. Clearview's technology allows clients to identify a person by uploading a photograph and comparing it to its database of web-scraped images. Responding to questions from European Parliament members, the watchdog said it "is therefore of the opinion that the use of a service such as Clearview AI...

