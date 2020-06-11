Calif. Officials Cop To Bribery Charges In Pot Permit Scheme

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 10:01 PM EDT) -- Two former California city officials pled guilty to corruption charges in federal court Thursday for accepting $35,000 in bribes in exchange for promises to fast-track approval of a cannabis dispensary permit. Former Calexico City Councilman David Romero and ex-Economic Development Commissioner Bruno Suarez-Soto admitted to pocketing envelopes of cash from an undercover FBI agent posing as a cannabis investor and promising to ensure approval of a dispensary permit ahead of other applicants. Both men were charged in May and pled guilty Thursday to one count of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery. Romero, who was next in line for the city's...

