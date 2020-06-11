11th Circ. Denies Fla. Rep Immunity From Twitter Blocking Suit

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Thursday rejected a Florida state legislator's assertion of immunity from being sued for blocking a constituent from his Twitter and Facebook accounts after the man questioned him about his vote regarding a gun control bill. The three-judge appellate panel unanimously agreed to affirm a district court's denial of Rep. Charles W. Clemons Sr.'s motion to dismiss, in which he argued he was entitled to sovereign immunity under the 11th Amendment and absolute legislative immunity — although one judge found in a concurring opinion that plaintiff Peter Morgan Attwood had sued Clemons in his individual capacity only, so...

