Court Chides LA Atty For Dubious Fee Claim In Shooting Case

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 8:36 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court on Wednesday chewed out a Los Angeles lawyer who submitted "unsettling" and contradictory billing records to justify a $308,000 fee demand from a month-long engagement by the family of a man fatally shot by sheriff's deputies. In an opinion replete with doubt about invoices created by Michael S. Traylor, the panel backed a trial court's decision to grant him a five-figure award, calling the decision to give him "something rather than nothing" a "discretionary act of grace." "The trial court in this case was entitled to discount Traylor's belated and contradictory claims about his time on the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS