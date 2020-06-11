House Rep. Puts China On Notice With Accountability Act

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 7:01 PM EDT) -- A Republican House member with the support of 22 lawmakers unveiled a bill Thursday to combat China's theft of U.S. intellectual property by prohibiting Chinese nationals from visiting the U.S. on trips involving technology, engineering and science. Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., introduced the Holding China Accountable Act, which would require Chinese entities to meet U.S. or European accounting standards as well as lower the threshold amount of foreign funding that universities need to disclose. The bill proposed that universities be required to disclose funding from China, Russia, Iran and North Korea in the amount of $25,000 or higher and ramp up...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS