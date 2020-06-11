GAO Says Gov't Spent Migrant Medical Funds On Dirt Bikes

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 9:45 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency violated the law by taking certain funds designated by Congress for consumables and medical care for migrants and instead used some of the money for its canine program, dirt bikes and upgrades to its computer system, according to a watchdog report Thursday. While CBP appropriately bought items such as baby products, food, defibrillators and masks, the agency violated the law by spending certain funds meant for such migrant care on the agency's canines, boats, dirt bikes, ATVs, a vaccine program for its own employees, and upgrades to its computer network, sewer system, as well...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS