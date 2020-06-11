Move Quickly To Regulate 'Forever Chemicals,' EPA Hears

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 7:04 PM EDT) -- Democratic attorneys general and environmental groups have urged the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to quickly create strong drinking water regulations for two common "forever chemicals," while industry groups say more research is needed before standards are implemented. The EPA in February preliminarily determined that setting a National Primary Drinking Water Regulation is appropriate for perfluorooctanoic acid, or PFOA, and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid, or PFOS, two of the most widely studied and longest-used per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS. PFAS are known as "forever chemicals" because of their longevity in the environment and the human body. A public comment period on the EPA's determination ended...

