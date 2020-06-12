Charlottesville Killer Must Answer Victim Inquiries In Civil Suit

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 6:06 PM EDT) -- James Fields, the avowed neo-Nazi serving a life sentence for the murder of Heather Heyer at the Charlottesville rally in 2017, was ordered by a Virginia federal judge to address "deficient" and "evasive" responses to discovery requests as part of a civil rights suit filed by victims of the attack. U.S. Magistrate Judge Joel C. Hoppe on Thursday stopped short of sanctioning Fields, however, after he failed to provide his login credentials for his personal social media accounts and allegedly disposed of Christmas cards sent to him in jail by his white nationalist group and co-defendant, Vanguard America. Fields, who is serving three life...

