Army Fairly Examined Co.'s Corporate Experience, GAO Finds

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 3:01 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office backed the U.S. Army's decision to reject a Maryland company's bid for a contract under a $990 million defense program for medical facilities maintenance after finding that the company lacked sufficient corporate experience for the project. The GAO said in a decision released Thursday that even though the Army didn't explicitly state that it would evaluate NIKA Technologies Inc.'s corporate experience based on its preventive maintenance skills, the agency wasn't wrong for doing so. When requesting contract proposals, federal agencies are not required to list all the subfactors they will consider when evaluating whether bidders have...

