GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 4:09 PM EDT) -- A new survey showed nearly a third of general counsel report experiencing high or very high burnout amid the COVID-19 outbreak, and the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in pandemic-related guidance said companies won't be able to "involuntarily" exclude workers over 65 from the office. These are some of the stories in corporate legal news you may have missed in the past week.​ GCs Report Longer Hours, Burnout During Pandemic Nearly a third of general counsel report experiencing high or very high burnout amid the COVID-19 outbreak, while a majority say they are working more hours than usual, according to the results...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS