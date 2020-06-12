Mich. Appeals Court Upholds OK For Enbridge Pipeline Tunnel

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 3:55 PM EDT) -- Former Michigan leaders didn't violate the state's constitution when they passed a law allowing Enbridge Inc. to build a tunnel for its pipeline replacement project, a state appellate court has ruled. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, had challenged Act 359, which allows Enbridge to build a tunnel under the Straits of Mackinac, on a technicality, arguing the body of the statute was far broader than the title implied. But Judge Thomas C. Cameron, writing for a unanimous three-judge panel, said Thursday that a lower court correctly held the law's title isn't a misnomer and doesn't violate the state's constitution. "The title...

