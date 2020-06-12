Nature's Way Can't Dodge Revived Ginkgo Class Action

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 6:47 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge won't let Nature's Way Products get another quick win in a class suit alleging its ginkgo biloba pills don't improve cognitive health as advertised, saying even if the amount at stake in the suit has decreased, it met the threshold for federal jurisdiction when it was filed. Nature's Way, a subsidiary of Schwabe North America Inc., had argued that because Kathleen Sonner was only able to certify a California class, the amount in controversy no longer met the Class Action Fairness Act's minimum. However, U.S. District Judge Virginia A. Phillips said Thursday that jurisdiction is decided when...

