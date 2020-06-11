Google Hits Sonos With Countersuit Over Speaker Patents

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 10:27 PM EDT) -- Five months after speaker maker Sonos accused Google of illegally using its wireless audio technology in its devices, Google has fired back, hitting Sonos with a countersuit on Thursday claiming that Sonos is the one infringing the tech giant's intellectual property. In January, Sonos Inc. told a California federal court that Google LLC learned about its so-called wireless multiroom audio through a partnership in which Google worked to integrate Google Play Music into Sonos' platform. Two years later, in 2015, Google used that stolen knowledge to launch Chromecast Audio, its first wireless multiroom audio product, Sonos said. Since then, Google has continued...

