Boston U Asks Fed. Circ. To Let It Amend LED Patent Suit

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 7:01 PM EDT) -- Boston University is urging the Federal Circuit to let it amend its claims in a patent lawsuit over LED technology, saying that a trio of manufacturers "undermine[d] the integrity and effectiveness" of the case by belatedly raising their defenses after a key deadline. In an opening brief filed Thursday, BU told the appeals court that a Massachusetts federal judge abused her discretion by denying the university a chance to amend its complaint to allege "valid remaining patent claims" against three Taiwanese LED manufacturers. The manufacturers — Epistar Corp., Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd. and Lite-On Inc. — had violated important deadlines to...

