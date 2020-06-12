Sullivan & Cromwell Steers Azek Co.'s Upsized $765M IPO

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 2:43 PM EDT) -- Private equity-backed building products manufacturer The Azek Co. started trading Friday after raising $765 million in an upsized initial public offering steered by Sullivan & Cromwell LLP that priced above the expected range. Illinois-based The Azek Co. Inc.'s shares opened at $27.50 on the New York Stock Exchange after pricing at $23 apiece in the IPO. The IPO pricing topped the company's expected range of $19 to $21 a share and saw the company offer 2 million more shares than originally planned. The company could raise more funds from the offering if the underwriters use their option to purchase up to...

