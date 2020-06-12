Tribe, Activists Sue EPA Over Lower Water Quality Standards

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 5:50 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency abused its discretion by unilaterally deciding to weaken clean water rules for acceptable chemical levels in fish eaten or sourced in Washington state, a group of environmental, fishing and tribal interests allege in a new lawsuit. The Makah Indian Tribe, the Puget Soundkeeper Alliance, the Pacific Coast Federation of Fishermen's Associations and others told a Seattle federal court Thursday that the EPA had violated the Clean Water Act and regulatory procedure when it approved rules in May that weaken protections even though the agency had already rejected weaker regulations Washington state proposed four years ago. The...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS