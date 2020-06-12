NJ Court OKs Subpoenas For Prescription Info In Opioid Case

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 3:19 PM EDT) -- Law enforcement may access information from a drug prescription database with a valid grand jury subpoena as long as the material is relevant to an investigation into a prescriber, a New Jersey state appeals court said Friday in a published opinion upholding subpoenas related to an alleged opioid distribution ring. The appellate panel upheld grand jury subpoenas issued in the criminal cases against George Beecher and Andrew Stoveken, who were eventually convicted of drug-related charges, rejecting their position that the state constitution required a court to find probable cause before information in the state's Prescription Monitoring Program, or PMP, could be...

