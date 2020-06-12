Texas High Court To Consider Jurisdiction Of Utility Suits

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 6:55 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court agreed Friday to tackle the question of whether the state Public Utility Commission and not the courts must first hear any allegations against utilities that touch on their "tariff, operations and services," accepting three cases on the matter. The Supreme Court agreed to hear arguments over the exclusive jurisdiction of the PUC and whether petitions over injuries and a variety of other issues must first be considered by the commission. The utilities all argue that after the state high court's 2018 decision in Oncor Electric Delivery Co. LLC v. Chaparral Energy LLC, which said the PUC had...

