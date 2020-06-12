GAO Denies Protest Over $7.7B Navy Network Deal

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 8:39 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has denied a protest by General Dynamics Information Technology Inc. over a $7.7 billion Navy information technology contract, saying the Navy had reasonably negotiated with the company over the deal. The GAO denied General Dynamics Information Technology Inc.'s bid protest over the biggest slice of the Navy's Next Generation Enterprise Network Re-Compete, or NGEN-R, program on June 11, a day ahead of its 100-day deadline, according to the protest docket. While the full decision is yet to be made public pending potential redaction of sensitive material, the GAO's managing associate general counsel for procurement law, Ralph...

