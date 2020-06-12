Clyde & Co. Hires 4 Real Estate Partners In UK

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 4:22 PM EDT) -- Clyde & Co. has expanded its real estate practice groups in the U.K. with the hiring of four new partners in two separate offices, the law firm recently announced. Dean Gormley, Andrew Wallis and Kevin Fox join Clyde & Co.'s Manchester office while Laura Oliver joins the firm's office in Guildford. The new hires expand Clyde & Co.'s capabilities in the real estate, construction and finance spaces. Oliver leaves Hogan Lovells to join the firm while Gormley, Wallis and Fox decamp Irwin Mitchell for Clyde & Co. The four partners couldn't immediately be reached for comment Friday. "I am looking forward...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS