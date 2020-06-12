9th Circ. Judge Doubts General Mills False Label Claims

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 7:55 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit judge told a proposed class of General Mills consumers Friday that she's "struggling" with their bid to revive allegations that the food giant falsely labels its sugary cereals and bars as healthy, repeatedly questioning what amount of sugar in a product makes a product unhealthy. During a videoconferencing hearing before a three-judge panel, U.S. Circuit Court Judge Danielle J. Hunsaker, who was nominated by President Donald Trump and confirmed to the Ninth Circuit last year, pressed the consumers' counsel Jack Fitzgerald on whether the lawsuit against General Mills Sales Inc. takes aim at a dietary issue, as opposed...

