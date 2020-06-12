DC Circ Backs PBGC Stance In Union Arbitrator Fight

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 5:27 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday refused to overturn a federal agency's finding that the union for Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. employees ran afoul of federal labor law when it tried to scuttle its predecessor union's lineup of arbitrators. A unanimous three-judge panel ruled that the Federal Labor Relations Authority, the agency that resolves labor-management disputes for more than one million federal employees, did not act arbitrarily, capriciously or contrary to the law in reaching its decision. "The authority's conclusion that the union committed unfair labor practices was not arbitrary and capricious," the panel wrote in an opinion denying the union's petition...

