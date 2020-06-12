DC Circ. Knocks NLRB In Battle Over Casino Worker's Firing

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 12:48 PM EDT) -- A split D.C. Circuit panel on Friday reversed a National Labor Relations Board ruling that a Las Vegas casino illegally fired a worker, saying the board strained its precedent by finding the worker invoked his right to union backing at disciplinary hearings when he said he was "without representation." A majority said Michael Schramm's statement wasn't a "valid request" for representation under NLRB precedent implementing the U.S. Supreme Court's Weingarten ruling, which recognized workers' rights to demand union aid before they can be punished. The panel also found the board gave short shrift to Circus Circus Casinos Inc.'s stated reasons for...

