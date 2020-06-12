Safeway Escapes Whistleblower's Drug Price Suit

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 7:59 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Friday tossed whistleblower claims that Safeway overbilled federal and state health care programs for prescription drugs, saying that when the programs were established no authoritative guidance warned the grocery chain away from "what was an objectively reasonable position." The suit by pharmacist Thomas Proctor alleged that Safeway violated the False Claims Act by charging the government more than it charged other customers. But the law on usual and customary pricing was not clearly established when the programs took effect, said U.S. District Judge Richard Mills in a 65-page opinion. Without guidance from the courts or binding...

