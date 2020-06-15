CBD Co. Execs Hit With Derivative Suit Over Patent Rejection

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 9:01 PM EDT) -- Executives from CBD company CV Sciences are facing a shareholder derivative suit over claims they hid the fact its application for a patent on a CBD and nicotine product was denied, misleading investors who believed the company was still waiting for a decision from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The company's application for a patent on a CBD and nicotine therapy for smokeless tobacco addiction was rejected by the USPTO in 2017, but shareholders didn't learn about it until 2018, when a short seller research firm reported the rejection, the suit claims. The suit, filed June 11, says CV Sciences'...

