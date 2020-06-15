Navajo Nation Wins $15.7M Bid In Judicial Funding Row

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 4:37 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Friday granted the Navajo Nation's bid for $15.7 million to fund the tribe's court in light of the D.C. Circuit's conclusion that its proposed 2014 funding agreement was deemed approved when the government missed a deadline to respond, despite the agency's protests that the award is too high. The award marks the difference between the Navajo Nation's funding request and the amount the U.S. Department of the Interior ultimately allocated it. The nation has filed a lawsuit against the DOI every year since 2014 seeking the same $17 million funding increase for each year, altogether in...

