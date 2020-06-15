Alleged Sports Betting Fraudsters Get Access To Some Funds

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 6:19 PM EDT) -- Two men accused by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of running a nearly $30 million sports betting fraud scheme have each been allowed to access $5,000 per month in otherwise frozen funds, but the scheme's victims will have a chance to oppose any additional fund requests. A Nevada federal judge ruled on June 11 that John F. Thomas and Thomas Becker had not done enough to support their request for a monthly allowance of roughly $30,000 between the two of them, and instead could access no more than $5,000 apiece for living expenses — an amount unopposed by the SEC....

