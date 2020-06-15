Attys Score Fraction Of Fees Sought In USAA Bad Faith Trial

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 8:17 PM EDT) -- An Oregon federal judge has ruled that lawyers who helped a driver win claims in a two-phase trial against her insurer will be paid only $179,000 for the second phase, or a quarter of the $715,000 they'd requested. The suit concerned USAA Casualty Insurance Co.'s alleged refusal to pay out an uninsured motorist policy to plaintiff Peggy Foraker, who was hurt when a suspect fleeing from police crashed into her. After a two-day, two-phase bench trial, U.S. District Judge Michael Simon found in April that USAA acted in bad faith and awarded Foraker $323,000. But Judge Simon said Friday that Foraker's...

