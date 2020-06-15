Nestle Denied Win In Coffee-Mate False Ad Suit

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 1:15 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has refused to give Nestle USA Inc. and a group of retailers a win in a suit alleging they misled consumers on the trans fat content of Coffee-mate brand creamers, saying it's still not clear when the lead plaintiff first learned about the alleged deception. In an order filed Friday, U.S. District Judge Maxine M. Chesney wrote that even if Mark Beasley had known since the 1990s that partially hydrogenated oil is a source of artificial trans fat, the judge cannot decide at this stage that Beasley would have looked for and found it on the creamer's...

