Mitsubishi Inks $4.2M Deal To End AC Price-Fix Suit

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 3:59 PM EDT) -- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will be paying $4.2 million to escape claims brought by a luxury motor home designer that it helped fix the price of vehicle air conditioner units, if a Michigan federal judge decides to bless the settlement. The motion landed on U.S. District Judge Sean F. Cox's docket Friday, asking for the court's preliminary approval of the settlement that would end a suit that the Japanese engineering company has been battling for more than six years. The deal was reached in April and is "based upon the attorneys' full understanding of the strengths and weaknesses of their claims and...

