Full Fed. Circ. Told Patent Ax For Dishonesty Must Stand

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 6:16 PM EDT) -- A host of ethanol makers asked the full Federal Circuit to leave in place a decision that Cantor Colburn LLP attorneys and their client intentionally deceived the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to obtain ethanol patents as "exactly the kind" of unethical behavior that should be punished. In a brief filed Friday, the ethanol manufacturers urged the full appeals court to deny a petition for en banc rehearing filed in April by GS CleanTech Corp. that argued a three-judge panel wrongly deemed company patents unenforceable due to inequitable conduct at the USPTO during prosecution, not only by the inventors, but also...

