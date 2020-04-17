DC Judge Struggles To Define Tribal Gov't In Virus Aid Fight

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our daily newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the daily Coronavirus briefing.
Law360 (June 12, 2020, 9:16 PM EDT) -- The D.C. federal judge who will decide whether Alaska Native corporations are eligible to walk away with a chunk of the $8 billion set aside to fight COVID-19 in Native communities admitted Friday that he was struggling to wrap his head around what constitutes a tribal government.
U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta admitted he was worn out by the end of the three-hour video conference hearing Friday afternoon — which was peppered with connection snafus that the court called "glitches in the matrix" — and though he spent the second half of the hearing warning everyone to speed things up, the judge said he was grateful for the briefing.
"I know this has been a long afternoon, but I have found these to be challenging and difficult issues to grapple with, so all of this has been quite illuminating and helpful," Judge Mehta said. "We will get to the business of getting you a decision in an expedited manner."
At issue in the case is whether for-profit Alaska Native corporations can ever be considered the "recognized governing body of an Indian tribe."
If Judge Mehta decides that the corporations, known as ANCs — which were created in the '70s to help administer claims following a settlement between the government and Alaska Natives — fall outside of that definition, the corporations will be cut off from the tribal relief funds provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
When Judge Mehta handed down the preliminary injunction blocking the funds from going out, he seemed highly skeptical of the argument that an ANC's board of directors should be considered a governing body, but his questions Friday suggested he was giving the matter some more thought.
"Why shouldn't I give deference to the government here? This is a position they've had for many years, not one they came up with for the purposes of litigation," the judge said.
The tribes bringing suit to stop the ANCs from collecting the coronavirus funds argue that there's no way a corporation can be a governing body, especially not a recognized one, a term that carries its own special meaning in Native American law.
But the court pushed back on that argument, pointing to evidence provided by the government — which argues the ANCs should be included in the virus relief — that the Bureau of Indian Affairs recognized decades ago that the term could apply to boards of directors.
"But of course the government is saying just the opposite — they're saying the term 'recognized governing body' in this context doesn't carry the special meaning you're ascribing to it, and frankly, this was the position of the BIA back in 1976," the judge said. "So tell me why that's wrong."
More than a dozen federally recognized tribes have sued the government to block the funds from going to the ANCs, saying that the relief wasn't intended for them as some of the largest private landowners in the state with collective billions in revenue.
Alaskan tribes and villages filed the first suit, but were quickly joined by others, including the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, Rosebud Sioux Tribe, Oglala Sioux Tribe and the Navajo Nation, which has been especially hard hit by the virus as it continues its deadly march across Indian Country.
--Additional reporting by Andrew Westney. Editing by Kelly Duncan.
