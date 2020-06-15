Real Estate Rumors: Centerstate, Fairstead, Crescent Heights

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 3:52 PM EDT) -- Centerstate Bank has loaned $11.5 million for a Lauderhill, Florida, retail center, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Monday. The loan to an entity managed by investor Todd Nepola is for a 143,430-square-foot center located at 4402-4678 N. University Drive, which that entity recently bought from a venture affiliated with investor Andrew Mirmelli for $12.75 million, according to the report. Real estate firm Fairstead has landed $33.1 million in financing for its recent purchase of a Sunrise, Florida, multifamily property, Commercial Observer reported on Monday. The loan from Capital One Multifamily Finance is for Federation Sunrise, a 123-unit affordable housing...

