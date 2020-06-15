Fried Frank, Weil Guide $80M Entertainment Co. Investment

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 3:51 PM EDT) -- Australian entertainment company Ardent Leisure said Monday that American investment group RedBird Capital Partners is taking an $80 million, 24% stake in its U.S. subsidiary, valuing it at $424 million in a deal guided by Fried Frank and Weil Gotshal. In a joint statement, Ardent Leisure Group Ltd. said the deal for a 24.2% stake in its Main Event Entertainment business includes an option for RedBird to take an additional 26.8% stake sometime between July 2022 and July 2024. The company said the deal for a share of Main Event is meant to help provide the restaurant and recreation unit with...

