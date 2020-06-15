High Court Passes On Challenge To Boston Gun Restrictions

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 2:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a challenge to a Massachusetts federal judge's ruling that found Boston and Brookline's police departments did not violate the Second Amendment by imposing restrictions on licenses to carry firearms. The high court's cert denial leaves in place a 2017 ruling by U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV following cross-summary judgment motions in the case, which was filed by the nonprofit Commonwealth Second Amendment Inc. and six individuals. Judge Saylor granted the pretrial win to Boston Police Department Commissioner William Evans and Brookline Police Department Chief Daniel O'Leary — both of whom...

