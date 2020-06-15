NJ Atty Says He's Not Responsible For Prior Counsel's Work

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 9:22 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey lawyer tried to fend off a malpractice action Monday on the grounds that his ex-client promised in a retainer agreement to not hold him responsible for her former attorney's conduct in an underlying case, but opposing counsel said that deal only made matters worse. During a telephone hearing on plaintiff Sylvia Hagans' bid to revive her suit, George L. Farmer directed a state appellate panel to the provision of their retainer agreement in which she acknowledged "you will not hold me responsible for anything that [E. Allen Nickerson] has done or has failed to do up to this...

