Amazon Says Jeff Bezos Is Willing To Testify Before Congress

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 3:57 PM EDT) -- Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is willing to testify before Congress in an antitrust probe into large tech companies, according to a letter from Amazon's counsel to the House Judiciary Committee. Robert K. Kelner of Covington & Burling told lawmakers on Sunday that Bezos would be "available to testify at a hearing with the other CEOs this summer." The promise of Bezos' availability follows a demand by the committee last month that he voluntarily appear before the panel to testify about the e-commerce giant's controversial business practices or face a subpoena to compel testimony if he refuses. The committee is conducting a broader investigation into the market...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS