Foley & Lardner Hit With $1.3M Fraud Suit By Client

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 4:05 PM EDT) -- Foley & Lardner LLP and two of its lawyers have been sued by a firm client alleging that he was duped into making a nearly $1.3 million investment to another of the firm's business clients that turned out to be a fraud. Schumann/Steier Holdings LLC, or SSH, filed a lawsuit in Harris County District Court in Texas on Friday against the firm and attorneys Peter A. McLauchlan and Anacarolina Estaba Bendfeldt, saying its President Arthur Steier was fraudulently induced to enter the business deal that purported to benefit Straight Line Construction Inc. SSH said the nature of the deal was misrepresented,...

