Split Fed. Circ. Rules Co. Waived $17.5B IT Contract Claims

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 5:38 PM EDT) -- A split Federal Circuit ruled Monday that by waiting until a $17.5 billion defense contract was divvied up to launch its protest, an IT company "forfeited" claims that its competitors were unfairly given extra information in the solicitation. Based on the multiphase solicitation for the Defense Information Systems Agency's information technology contract award, Inserso Corporation should have known well in advance that bidders that failed to win a spot in the first round could use the experience as a boost in the second round of competition, an appeals panel found in a 2-1 decision. The company "knew, or should have known,...

