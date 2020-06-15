John Crane's Primary Insurance Not Exhausted, Ill. Court Says

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 6:52 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appellate panel on Friday agreed with a lower court that John Crane Inc. has not shown that it has exhausted its primary policy layers, denying it access to excess insurance coverage for tens of thousands of underlying asbestos suits. The company is also not entitled to a new trial, the appellate court found. Though JCI claims that without one, it cannot establish whether more than 60 of a total of 141 claims in the underlying proceedings exhausted its primary policies, the panel said that was because of its own expert's analysis of responsibility for the claims. Before 1986, John...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS