High Court Ruling Aids Trans Workers' Fight For Health Care

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 10:55 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's Monday ruling that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act bans discrimination against LGBTQ people strengthens the argument that employee health plans must cover treatments for transgender workers, such as hormone-replacement therapy and gender-transition surgery. The high court's 6-3 decision held that Title VII's ban on employment discrimination "on the basis of sex" protects workers against bigotry based on sexual orientation or gender identity. While the ruling came in a trio of wrongful firing cases, experts say it fits easily into the context of health care rights for trans workers. Applying Title VII's protections in such a...

