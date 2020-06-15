Swedish Pharma Co. Targets US Partner In Arbitration

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 8:41 PM EDT) -- The Swedish biopharmaceutical company Camurus AB is looking to terminate a licensing agreement with the opioid addiction drug company Braeburn Inc. to commercialize Camurus' drugs in North America, accusing the U.S. company of breaching the deal in arbitration it initiated in England. Camurus said the dispute has to do with Braeburn's efforts to prepare for the regulatory approval and commercialization in the United States and Canada of Brixadi, an injection used to treat opioid dependence. It also stems from the company's efforts to develop and prepare for the commercialization of CAM2038, a drug used to treat chronic pain. Camurus announced on...

