'Friday The 13th' Writer Wins Back Script At 2nd Circ.

By Ryan Davis and Bill Donahue (September 30, 2021, 12:45 PM EDT) -- In a closely watched case over copyright law's so-called termination right, the Second Circuit ruled Thursday that the screenwriter of the original "Friday the 13th" could reclaim the rights to his script. Ruling against the producers of the horror franchise, the appeals court ruled that screenwriter Victor Miller was allowed to invoke the termination right — a special rule designed to let creators claw back control of works they signed over to a company years ago. The producers argued that Miller was an employee who wrote the 1980 movie as a "work for hire," meaning he never had any rights to...

