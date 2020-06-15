Texas Panel Says Trade Secret Suit Doesn't Infringe Speech

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 9:10 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court has determined a medical billing company suing its former employee and his new employer for misappropriating trade secrets is not infringing on his rights of free speech or association with the lawsuit, and allowed it to move forward. The Friday ruling from the Fifth Court of Appeals in Dallas affirmed a trial court's October ruling that Zotec Partners LLC and its subsidiary Emphysis Medical Management LLC can sue Dhruva Chopra and Collaborative Imaging LLC for the alleged misappropriation of trade secrets and tortious interference with contracts. Chopra and Collaborative Imaging had moved for dismissal under a state...

